Trumbull man charged in gun threats

TRUMBULL — A Fernwood Road man is facing charges after allegedly threatening a woman and himself with a rifle.

According to police, Seth Shepard, 29, had been drinking on the night of Oct. 24 when he was asked to quiet down or move to a different part of the house so that other people could sleep.

Shepard allegedly became irate, gor a rifle and pointed it at the other person. He then placed the rifle barrel into his own mouth and pulled the trigger. The gun was not loaded at the time and he was not injured, police said.

The woman grabbed her purse and fled the house. Due to Shepard’s actions and intoxication he was taken to the hospital, police said. Police got a warrant for his arrest and he turned himself in Nov. 17. He was charged with disorderly conduct, first-degree threatening, third-degree criminal mischief, and first-degree reckless endangerment.

Shepard was taken to court Nov. 17 and released on $25,000 bond. His next court date is March 9.