Trumbull library reopens with reduced in-person hours, some restrictions

TRUMBULL — The Trumbull Library on Quality Street will reopen to in-person visitors Monday, Sept. 28. The library will be open from 3 to 6 p.m. weekdays for patrons to browse, pick up holds and check out materials.

Visitors will enter and leave through the main entrance. The entrance at the Children’s Department will remain closed. Staff also will limit the number of people in the building and patrons may be asked to wait before entering.

All visitors must wear a mask covering their nose and mouth and maintain social distancing at all times. Visitors also are encouraged to wash their hands and use the hand sanitizer stations throughout the building. No food or drink will be permitted in the building.

Finally, the meeting rooms, public seating, tables, computers, copy machines and water fountains will not be available.

“Moving forward, we will assess the reopening in conjunction with guidance from the town administration and state and local health authorities to safely add new services,” said Library Director Stefan Lyhne-Nielsen. “We will also review open hours and seek to expand for evening and Saturday service in the coming weeks.”

For those who cannot wear a mask or who choose not to enter the building, there will continue to be contact-free curbside borrowing. To use this service, place a hold online at trumbull-ct.gov/library or call 203-452-5197 between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

In-person programming is not resuming at this time, but events will continue to be held on Zoom and Facebook Live. Email referencelibrarian@trumbull-ct.gov with any questions or for research help or information on obtaining a library card.