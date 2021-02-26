Trumbull library prepares to reopen after 3-month shutdown

2
TRUMBULL — Even as the library prepares to return to allowing limited in-person visits Monday, Director Stefan Lyhne-Nielsen said some of the changes made as a concession to COVID-19 will likely remain. Just as the online book catalog replaced the old-school card catalog, technology has shown that some things just work better digitally.
“For example, we are still doing our daily programs like storytimes online, but even when people can resume in-person programs, some of them likely will remain online,” Lyhne-Nielsen said. “For something like a bedtime story hour, it just makes more sense to be able to turn the computer off and put your child in bed rather than having to put them in the car and drive home.”