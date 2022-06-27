Skip to main content
News

Trumbull library brings back concert series

Photo of Amanda Cuda
Amanda Cuda
Trumbull Library is bringing back its Sunday concert series, which was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here, musician Steve Katz performs at a past library concert.

Trumbull Library is bringing back its Sunday concert series, which was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here, musician Steve Katz performs at a past library concert.

Contributed

TRUMBULL — A little slice of Broadway is coming to town, courtesy of a Trumbull Library series that’s finally back after a COVID-induced hiatus.

The library’s Sunday concert series, which has been on hold for roughly two years, is returning July 10 with a show by musical theater performers from Naugatuck Valley Community College under the director of Professor Gil Harrel. The group will perform favorite tunes from shows new and old, including “Hamilton,” “Little Shop of Horrors” and “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.”

Adult services librarian Amara Johnson said the program is a nice opportunity to expose patrons to a variety of entertaining and culturally enriching events.

“For the most part, in my opinion, it’s just an opportunity to give you an experience for no cost,” she said. “It’s just that ability (that library programs have) to bring you closer to your community.”

The program takes place from 2 to 3:30 p.m. July 10 in the library’s community room. The Sunday concert series will take place once a month. The next concert takes place at 2 p.m. Aug. 14, and is the performance piece Boppa Chua!, which tells the history of the 1950s and 1960s through popular song.

Johnson said upcoming performances could include a jazz pianist and a cappela singers.

Though the word is just starting to get out about the return of the concert series, Johnson said there’s already some excitement about it. “The response so far has already been quite good,” she said.

Registration for the July 10 concert is recommended because seating is limited. To register, visit https://trumbull.libcal.com/event/9185710.

Photo of Amanda Cuda
Written By
Amanda Cuda

Though she grew up in Michigan, Amanda Cuda is from Connecticut originally and moved here shortly after graduating from Michigan State University. She has worked for the Connecticut Post in a variety positions, including town reporter, features writer, TV columnist and health editor. She's a married mother of twins who loves reading, watching TV and rooting for the Michigan State Spartans.