Trumbull library brings back concert series

Contributed

TRUMBULL — A little slice of Broadway is coming to town, courtesy of a Trumbull Library series that’s finally back after a COVID-induced hiatus.

The library’s Sunday concert series, which has been on hold for roughly two years, is returning July 10 with a show by musical theater performers from Naugatuck Valley Community College under the director of Professor Gil Harrel. The group will perform favorite tunes from shows new and old, including “Hamilton,” “Little Shop of Horrors” and “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.”