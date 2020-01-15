Trumbull legislators to have coffee with constituents

Coffee Hour with State Representatives Coffee Hour with State Representatives Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Trumbull legislators to have coffee with constituents 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

State Reps. David Rutigliano (R-123), Laura Devlin (R-134) and Ben McGorty (R-122), will be holding a legislative coffee hour in Trumbull for constituents on Saturday, Jan. 18, from 9:30-10:30 a.m., at Best Edibles, 4235 Madison Ave., Trumbull.

The legislators want to hear from their constituents and encourage them to talk about any issues, questions or concerns related to state government. Residents are encouraged to bring their ideas forward for possible consideration.

The 2020 Legislative Session begins on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

For anyone who is unable to attend but would like to talk to their state representatives, you can contact them at 1-800.842-1423 or send an email to Dave.Rutigliano@housegop.ct.gov Laura.Devlin@housegop.ct.gov or Ben.McGorty@housegop.ct.gov.