Trumbull legislators seek support for vehicle theft task force

TRUMBULL — A bill introduced by two Trumbull legislators that would continue funding for a law enforcement program to assist in the recovery of stolen vehicles is awaiting committee action after the legislators submitted testimony on it last week.

On Friday, state representatives David Rutigliano (R-Trumbull) and Laura Devlin (R-Fairfield) testified in support of continued funding for Operation Wingspan, which was established in September 2021 as a pilot program using COVID-19 relief funds to address car thefts in Connecticut. Through the program, police work collaboratively to identify stolen vehicles.

The program operates out of the Bridgeport Command Center and is a cooperative effort between regional police forces and the FBI. Trumbull, Monroe, Bridgeport, Stratford, Fairfield, Newtown and Westport all participate in Operation Wingspan.

“The passage of this bill is an important step in providing local police officers with the resources necessary to continue this effective program,” Rutigliano said in a written statement. “In the face of rising crime rates, especially automobile related, our police officers have made innumerable efforts to ensure that residents feel safe within their communities. Such efforts, however, are only made possible by providing our police officers with the funding and resources necessary to perform their jobs.”

According to data from the participating agencies, between Sept. 22 2021 and March 11 2022, 193 vehicles have been recovered through the program, including 174 vehicles that had been reported stolen and 30 vehicles recovered in the commission of a crime.

The program has also led to 93 adult arrests, 13 juvenile arrests, the recovery of 28 firearms and 15 incidents resulting in the seizure of narcotics.

The bill to continue funding the program, House Bill 5074 received a public hearing in the Appropriations Committee.

“The demonstrated results of Operation Wingspan are impressive and meaningful,” Devlin said in a written statement. “Passage of the bill will ensure that this program can continue at its full operating capability to intercept crimes and help improve public safety.”