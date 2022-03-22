Trumbull legislators seek support for vehicle theft task force

TRUMBULL — A bill introduced by two Trumbull legislators that would continue funding for a law enforcement program to assist in the recovery of stolen vehicles is awaiting committee action after the legislators submitted testimony on it last week.
On Friday, state representatives David Rutigliano (R-Trumbull) and Laura Devlin (R-Fairfield) testified in support of continued funding for Operation Wingspan, which was established in September 2021 as a pilot program using COVID-19 relief funds to address car thefts in Connecticut. Through the program, police work collaboratively to identify stolen vehicles.