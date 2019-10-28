Trumbull legislators host ‘Stuff a Humvee’ event to help veterans

State Reps. David Rutigliano (R-123), Laura Devlin (R-134) and Ben McGorty (R-122) in conjunction with Trumbull Stop & Shop and Homes for the Brave are hosting a ‘Stuff a Humvee’ event to collect items to benefit local veterans in need on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Stop & Shop at 100 Quality Street.

There will be a Humvee on the premises to collect donations of nonperishable food items and toiletries.

Homes for the Brave has provided housing, vocational training, and life skills coaching to help individuals out of homelessness since 2002. To date, the organization has worked with nearly 1,200 men and women, most of whom are veterans. In 2011, Homes for the Brave opened Female Soldiers: Forgotten Heroes, Connecticut’s first and only community-based transitional home exclusively for homeless female veterans and their young children.

For a complete list of items needed, go to cthousegop.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/HFTB_Wish_List_2019.pdf.