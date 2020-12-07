Trumbull legislator named to leadership post

State Rep. Laura Devlin, R-123rd District, has been named deputy Republican leader through the 2021-23 legislative term. She also will serve on the transportation, education and finance, revenue and bonding committees.

“Laura is a tenacious advocate for her district and the causes she believes in,” said Republican leader-elect Vincent Candelora, R-86th, of North Branford. “She has proven herself to be a fiscal champion and a staunch ally of taxpayers across this state. Her passion and ability to break down complex issues will be such a benefit to our caucus, which is why I chose her to be part of my leadership team as deputy leader.”

Devlin will work closely with Candelora and his leadership team to write policy, set caucus priorities and communicate decisions with other legislators.

“I am honored that Representative Candelora has chosen me to serve as deputy republican leader this term,” she said. “I look forward to working as part of his leadership team and to help our state emerge from the unprecedented challenges we are currently facing.”

Devlin was first elected to the legislature in 2014. She has served on previous leadership roles on the Transportation Committee and the Government Administration and Elections Committee.