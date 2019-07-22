Trumbull lawyer named to national non-profit public justice post

Attorney Preston Tisdale of Trumbull has been named secretary of the Public Justice Foundation. Attorney Preston Tisdale of Trumbull has been named secretary of the Public Justice Foundation. Photo: RobertVHarrington Photo: RobertVHarrington Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Trumbull lawyer named to national non-profit public justice post 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Preston C. Tisdale, a Trumbull attorney, has been selected for a senior leadership position at a national non-profit agency.

Tisdale will be installed as secretary of the Public Justice Foundation, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit. According to the group’s web page, the foundation aids and protects the public through education and litigation, helping to increase access to justice and combat threats to the justice system.

Previously, Tisdale had been a member of the Executive Committee. On July 29, Tisdale will be installed as secretary at the organization’s annual gala and awards dinner at the USS Midway Museum in San Diego.

“Preston’s commitment to social justice makes him an ideal addition to the leadership on the Public Justice Board and I am honored to serve with him,” said Beth Terrell, president-elect of the Public Justice Foundation. Terrell will be installed to her new position at the gala on July 29.

Michael L. Pitt, outgoing president of the Public Justice Foundation, added, “Public Justice is thrilled to have Preston in a leadership role. His passion for civil rights, access to the courts and protecting everyday people from corporate and governmental abuse will greatly advance our mission. We are fortunate to have Preston as part of our leadership team.” Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the Public Justice Foundation (www.publicjustice.net) has been advocating for the public interest for 35 years. It is involved in civil rights cases, anti-bullying campaigns, consumer rights, gender and sexual rights, and much more.

“I look forward to many lively and important discussions of significant national policy issues,” said Tisdale. “In the coming months we will explore new avenues to help people who have been wronged: by deceptive pharmaceutical companies, irresponsible manufacturers, unjust employers, inhumane government detention centers, reckless polluters, and others.”

“All citizens deserve unfettered access to the court system and the hope of obtaining justice,” Tisdale added. “It’s an honor to be part of the leadership of an organization that helps provide those rights.”

Tisdale received his Juris Doctorate at the New York University School of Law and his undergraduate degree from Brown University, where he majored in public policy. As of July 1,

2015, he began his tenure as the President of the Brown Alumni Association and as a member of the Corporation of Brown University’s Board of Trustees. In 2011, he received Brown University’s first Joseph M. Fernandez ’85 Award for bringing diverse alumni together to make a positive contribution to the University community.

He has served as a member of the Connecticut Commission on Racial and Ethnic Disparity since its inception and previously served on the Connecticut Supreme Court Chief Justice’s Criminal Justice Committee and the Connecticut Hate Crimes Advisory Committee.

Among numerous awards and honors, Tisdale received the Distinguished Service Award from the NAACP; the Award of Excellence and the Community Service Award, both from Action for Bridgeport Community Development; and the Outstanding Community Service Award from Save Our Babies.

Tisdale was awarded the Regional Youth Adult Social Action Partnership’s highest honor, the Goodspeed/Pfriem Award, in recognition of his volunteerism and efforts to improve the quality of life in the Greater Bridgeport region.

Long active in a wide range of community affairs, Tisdale currently serves on Fairfield County’s Community Foundation Board of Directors and chairs the board’s Community Impact Committee. As well, he serves on the CT Trial Lawyers Association’s Board of Governors and is a CTLA representative to the American Association for Justice’s Board of Governors.