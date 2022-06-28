Trumbull now separating glass recycling to reduce contamination

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
TRUMBULL — Looking to reduce contamination, and its carbon footprint, the town is now asking residents to separate their glass from other recyclables and put them in a new “Glass Only” receptacle at its transfer station.
Trumbull is the latest town to join a regional pilot program aimed at shifting towns away from single stream recycling and toward recycling glass separately. Other towns participating in the pilot are Westport, Fairfield, Woodbridge and Milford.