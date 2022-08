TRUMBULL — Trumbull Printing has sold its Spring Hill Road facility, but will maintain its presence at the site.

The company was represented by Norwalk-based commercial real estate company Avison Young in the sale of the 57,234-square-foot building at 205 Spring Hill Road for $4.4 million.

The industrial manufacturing building was sold to investment manager Glen Park Capital Partners — but it will be leased back to Trumbull Printing.

“Trumbull Printing will remain in place, as they have negotiated a three-year lease and have the option to renew,” said Judd McArthur, senior vice president and principal with Avison Young.

Glen Park is an affiliate of Shelbourne Global Solutions, a New York-based company that owns more than 8,000,000 square feet of commercial real estate. In a news release, Gary Tress, a managing member of Glen Park, said the acquisition is the first in a series of proposed purchases of industrial and commercial properties in Connecticut.

“We have been following this market very closely and believe that it is a sector that will continue to be aggressively pursued by investors,” Tress said.

McArthur said one of the perks of the 7-acre site is the ability to build an additional 30,000 square feet on the property. He said there are not currently plans to expand, but “this flexibility was attractive to our client as could help them meet their future goals for the property.”

He said Trumbull’s access to major thoroughfares, including Route 25, makes it an attractive location.

“Right now there is an unprecedented demand from investors and businesses in the region for industrial/flexible assets,” McArthur said. “Shelbourne recognized this opportunity for the market and they have a long-term lens when it comes to seeing their future, as they’ve been investing in Connecticut for over 15 years.”

Trumbull economic and community development director Rina Bakalar echoed those thoughts.

“There is definitely a strong and increasing demand for these types of properties, especially as much of what was available has been gobbled up,” she said.