Trumbull hosts Qunnipiac law students

Trumbull Probate Judge T.R. Rowe recently hosted students from the Quinnipiac law school's Probate Journal for a day of hearings.

The Trumbull Probate Court District recently hosted the members of the Quinnipiac University School of Law Probate Journal during a day of hearings held in the courtroom at Trumbull Town Hall.

T.R. Rowe, the Judge of the District of Trumbull Probate Court, which includes the towns of Easton, Monroe and Trumbull, started the program in 2015 and has made the day into an annual tradition. It is an opportunity for the Probate Law Journal members to observe a variety of hearings held in the Probate Court and gain real-life experience with some of the legal issues they typically deal with only in a law school setting.

"The Quinnipiac Probate Law Journal's visit to the Trumbull Probate Court was an invaluable experience. Attending a day of hearings allowed for us to witness how significant probate issues that are regularly published in the Journal are addressed in everyday practice. We were also impressed by Judge Rowe's fairness to all parties, his knowledge of the law, and his compassion towards families that come to his courtroom" said Emily Hall, the Editor-in-Chief of the Probate Law Journal

Judge Rowe commented "since we started this program, the students have always seemed to thoroughly enjoy their visits, and I was most pleased to host them again."

The Quinnipiac Law Journal is published quarterly by the Quinnipiac University School of Law in cooperation with the National College of Probate Judges and the Connecticut Probate Assembly. They have published several of Judge Rowe's decisions over the years.

"The students never cease to impress me," Judge Rowe further commented. "The questions they ask and the insights they offer after the hearings reveal not only a deep interest in the subject matter, but also display a keen intellect. They are a delight to host and make me a proud Quinnipiac Law School graduate."

