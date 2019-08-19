Trumbull homes sell for average of $406k last week

350 Edison Road 350 Edison Road Photo: /Google Street View Photo: /Google Street View Image 1 of / 17 Caption Close Trumbull homes sell for average of $406k last week 1 / 17 Back to Gallery

The following property transfers were reported to the Trumbull Town Clerk’s office the week of August 12-16. The 14 properties sold for a total price of $4.99 million.

34 Brookhedge Road: Julie Cortes to Jessica Soyak, $385,000

350 Edison Road: Jennifer Voccola to Andrew Pappas, $295,000

23 Doe Hollow Drive: Xu Niu and Yang Liu, $664,000

74 Mount Pleasant Drive: Sonia Baez to Reynaldo Daudt, $385,000

15 MacDonald Road: Christopher Poisella and Ashley Poisella to Colin Devine and Laura Devine, $475,000

11 Pinehurst Street: Colin Devine and Laura Devine to Cinthia Mairena, $362,500

41 Owl Hill Trail: Yick Kwong Chan and Maureen Wan-Chan to Judeyath Thomas, $302,000

334 Unity Hill Road: Margaret Nagourney estate to Tenir LLC, $285,000

5196 Madison Avenue: Philip Tomek and Jean Tomek to Rodrigo Dasilva, $350,000

37 Gisella Road: 37 Gisella Road LLC to Ernest Sliwinski and Patricia Slawinski, $372,500

85 West Lake Road: Ronald Johnson to Mark Markham an Danielle Persico, $447,000

62 Spinning Wheel Road: Robert Sarnecky and Christine Sarnecky to Matthew Green and Lindsay Green, $452,500

25 Saranee Circle: Pericles Rountos and Irene Rountos to Richard Decker and Maureen Decker, $625,000

76 Tait Road: Ruth Rotzal estate to Catherine Savvides and Sean Rothenberger, $330,500.