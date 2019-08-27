Trumbull home sells for $900,000; average price nears half-million
The following property transfers were reported to the Trumbull Town Clerk’s Office between Aug. 19 and Aug. 23:
9 Century Drive: Barbara Pacelli to David Ruggiero and Noreem Mangan, $368,000
136 Hilltop Circle: Richard Decker and Maureen Decker to Connor Prescott and Samantha Methe, $377,000
770 Plattsville Road: Lori Giannetta to Chris Mejia, $325,000
15 Hemlock Trail: Bryan Press and Edna Press to Kristin Egmont and Michael Egmont, $905,000
126 Oakland Drive: Robert Hannigan and Gail Hannigan to Matthew McCarty and Katherine Simon, $587,000
268 Blackhouse Road: Sean Carew and Susanne Carew to Daniel Glass and Mado Glass, $400,000
36 Arrowhead Road: Daniel Figel to Jason Sterling and Latoya Coore, $395,000
112 Teeter Rock Road: Joseph Mallozzi and Valerie Mallozzi to Daniel Figel and Amanda Figel, $540,000
133 Horse Tavern Road: Raymond Costanzo and Carole Costanzo to Staci Brady and Matthew Brady, $490,000
101 Salem Road: Arthi Pillan to Ryan Mundern and Azucena Munden, $555,000
110 Lounsbury Road: Irene Sulinsky to Adam Albertelli, $270,000.