TRUMBULL — Only one food service establishment in town failed its August inspection by the Trumbull Health Department. However, it has since passed re-inspection and an employee there said all issues have been addressed.

Restaurants — and other establishments that serve food — are scored on a 100-point scale. A restaurant must maintain a score of at least 80, and must not have one or more violations that are worth four points. Restaurants failing their inspection are generally required to undergo a reinspection.

When inspected on Aug. 16, Trumbull One Stop scored a 94, but had one four-point violation, for not having its hand sink accessible.

The business was ordered to reinspection on Sept. 12 and received a passing score of 98. When reached by phone, manager Tal Bren said the issue with the sink had been resolved.

"I cleared it," he said.

Of the other food services inspected in August, only one received a perfect score of 100.

That was St. Vincent's Special Needs Services, 95 Merritt Boulevard, which provides specialized services for children and adults with multiple developmental disabilities and complex medical needs, such as cerebral palsy, acute brain injury, neuromuscular disorders and autism spectrum disorders.

Getting a perfect grade on the health inspection is both unexpected and gratifying, said Karen King, director of education for Hartford Healthcare-St. Vincent's Special Needs Services School Program.

“Receiving the score of 100 is like being in school and getting it on a test," King said. "We have a kitchen that is not used on a regular basis. However, we are diligent about meeting the health department’s requirements so that when it is needed, we’re ready to go.”

Other businesses inspected in August included Trumbull Service Center, 950 White Plains Road, which received a scored of 99. The other businesses inspected in August also all scored in the 90s.