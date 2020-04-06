Trumbull has first COVID-19 fatality, more social restrictions coming

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Trumbull has first COVID-19 fatality, more social restrictions coming 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

TRUMBULL —An 85-year-old Trumbull resident has died of COVID-19, the first such fatality in town.

First Selectman Vicki Tesoro, in an automated call to town residents, said the data regarding Trumbull illnesses is now being reported based on information on the state website, which is currently reporting that 48 Trumbull residents have been diagnosed with the illness. To date there have been 6,906 cases and 206 fatalities in Connecticut.

“My thoughts continue to be with all of our residents in Trumbull, especially our neighbors who are suffering with this illness or are dealing with other issues due to this virus,” Tesoro said. “I want to again thank our first responders and health professionals who continue to make sacrifices to ensure that our community remains safe.”

Tesoro repeated her request that residents comply with the restrictions on gatherings and social interactions, saying that the town’s efforts were lessening the strain on first responders and health professionals.

“Please stay home. I cannot emphasize this enough,” she said. “As the number of cases continues to increase throughout Fairfield County, this guidance is of utmost importance.”

More restrictions and stepped-up enforcement is on the way, Tesoro said.

“If you need to go out into the public, practice social distancing, wear a face mask and gloves if you have them, and avoid gatherings of any type,” she said. “Proper precautions can help slow the spread of this virus and prevent deaths.”

Tesoro and several other department heads will host an online Town Hall meeting April 7 at 3 p.m. Instructions for viewing the meeting are posted on the town’s website. Residents also can phone into the meeting by calling 929-205-6099. By phone or computer, the meeting ID number is 958 740 439. The meeting will also be streamed live on the Town of Trumbull Facebook page and will later be broadcast on Trumbull Community Television, Charter channel 194 and Frontier channel 99.