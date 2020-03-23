Trumbull has first COVID-19 case

The first confirmed positive test for COVID-19 in a Trumbull resident has been received by town officials.

News of the 50-year-old’s positive test in concerning, but not unexpected, said First Selectman Vicki Tesoro.

“The Town of Trumbull has been working diligently to prepare for this situation. As localized transmission continues throughout Connecticut, we should anticipate more confirmed cases within the town,” Tesoro said in a recorded phone message to residents. “We will continue to communicate with the State Department of Public Health and post daily updates and case counts on our town website.”

The statement is posted in full on the town website.

Tesoro repeated that preventative measures are more important than ever, including social distancing, frequent hand washing, and cleaning and disinfecting surfaces that are frequently touched (including phones and keyboards.)

“I continue to urge all of our residents to stay home as much as possible to make sure you, your family, and your neighbors are much less likely to be infected by this virus,” she said.

Around town, the Pequonnock Trail remains open for passive recreation, although social distancing guidelines still apply to hikers. All town offices, parks, playgrounds, basketball and tennis courts, and the Tashua Knolls golf course remain closed.

All non-essential businesses have been ordered to close as of 8 p.m. March 23 by Gov. Ned Lamont. Essential businesses include grocery stores, pharmacies, and restaurants offering take-out and pickup service.