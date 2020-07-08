Trumbull group working on diversity task force

Organizers of a protest vigil that drew nearly 1,000 participants to Town Hall Green appear to be following through on their vow not to let the event be a one-off.

“We’re obviously in the middle of Black Lives Matter right now, and while that may have jumpstarted things, we’ve needed a way to check ourselves and make sure Trumbull is a diverse and welcoming community,” said town council member Ashley Gaudiano, D-4th District.

Gaudiano, along with fellow town council members Joy Colon, D-4th, and Mary Beth Thornton, D-2nd, have proposed the creation of a dedicated Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Task Force. The council will debate creating such a task force as its meeting July 9. The task force has the support of First Selectman Vicki Tesoro.

According to the meeting agenda, the task force would consist of eight volunteer members with a mission to “strengthen Trumbull’s identity as a diverse, equitable and inclusive community.”

Should the council approve the task force, members will be nominated over the council’s August and September meetings. Gaudiano said early organizers had held informal discussions with some potential members, but she hoped more community members would volunteer.

“If you form a committee or a task force and you already have members in mind, you’re going to get the same insiders,” she said. “I would like to see people who maybe haven’t been involved before but want to step up and be a part of it.”

While racial justice is on many people’s minds in the wake of the ongoing protests following the killing of George Floyd, if approved, the proposed task force would examine much more. The council resolution creating it specifically mentions that the members will identify “programmatic, community and legislative practices with regard to racial, social, sexual and gender equity and diversity.”

The eight task force members, who are envisioned serving staggered four-year terms, will report to the council at least quarterly, or whenever deemed appropriate.

“We know no committee can change the hearts and minds of people that are dogmatic,” Gaudiano said. “But the goal here is not to change Trumbull. What we want is to make sure the town is a better place for our children.”