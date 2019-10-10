Trumbull first selectman campaigns trade barbs after debate cancellation

Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Trumbull first selectman campaigns trade barbs after debate cancellation 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

For the second time in a week, a traditional political debate in Trumbull has been canceled. This time it was an inability to agree on a date that led to acrimony and finger-pointing after organizers called off the event.

“We just couldn’t coordinate between the two campaigns, the venue, and the League of Women Voters,” said Trumbull Chamber of Commerce President Jeff Bishop. “We had some back and forth with five or six different dates, but none of them worked.”

Starting in August, the Chamber and the Trumbull Rotary Club had planned a joint debate between First Selectman Vicki Tesoro and Republican challenger Michael Herbst, with the League of Women Voters moderating. Plans had proceeded slowly until September 26, which was the same day that a planned PTSA Council Board of Education candidates forum on October 16 was canceled due to six out of 10 candidates declining the invitation to attend.

The school board debate cancellation meant that the proposed venue, Madison Middle School, and the League were available, and Bishop proposed that date to the two campaigns. Tesoro agreed to the time and place, but the Herbst campaign replied and said their side had a schedule conflict and proposed the following week, October 23, as an alternative.

But the Madison auditorium was not available that night, and school officials suggested October 22 and October 24 as potential dates, according to GOP spokesman Rick Costantini. Since the two are already scheduled to meet in a cable television sit-down October 24, that left only the 22nd, Costantini said. Shortly after that, Costantini said, Bishop emailed him to confirm that Herbst was definitely unavailable October 16. After affirming to Bishop that October 16 was out, Bishop informed the two sides on Monday October 7 that the debate was canceled.

The cancellation means the two candidates will not have any public debates. The October 24 event will take place in the Cablevision studio.

On Wednesday, the Democrats issued a statement laying blame for the cancellation squarely on the GOP doorstep. The Republicans immediately responded with a statement of their own, accusing the Democrats of hypocrisy.

“In 2015 and 2017, Mrs. Tesoro repeatedly rebuked calls for multiple debates by the Republican Party and would only agree to participate in two,” Costantini said. “She, along with the current chairman of the Democratic Party, stated over and over again that Trumbull residents didn’t need or want more than two debates. ... It’s amazing what a difference four years can make.”

Costantini blamed the Tesoro campaign for sticking to the October 16 date after it was clear that Herbst could not attend on that date.

“Rather than try and negotiate a date that worked for everyone, the Herbst Campaign was basically told it’s the 16 or nothing,” Costantini wrote. “However, we shouldn’t be surprised at all by these actions from Team Tesoro.”

But Tesoro had nothing to do with the dates, said Democratic Party Chairman Tom Kelly.

“The only date that we were ever told about was October 16,” Kelly said. “After we agreed, no one ever came back to us with any alternate dates.”

Kelly chided the Herbst camp for blaming Democrats when the issue had been out of their hands.

“If you have this much trouble negotiating with the Chamber of Commerce and the Rotary, that doesn’t really speak well for your campaign,” he said.