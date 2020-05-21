Trumbull fire departments battle ‘stubborn’ house fire

At 3:50 a.m., on Thursday, May 21, the Long Hill Fire Department, with assistance from Trumbull Center and Nichols Fire Departments, responded to a structure fire on Fresh Meadow Drive.

A fire that appeared to start on a two-story deck spread through a Fresh Meadow Drive home early Thursday morning.

The Long Hill Fire Dept. received the report of a structure fire at 3:50 a.m. on May 21. The Trumbull Center and Nichols departments also joined the response. The first-arriving units reported heavy fire pushing from the rear of the house and it appeared to have already extended deep into the structure and the attic, according to Long Hill Chief Alex Rauso.

“This was a stubborn fire,” he said.

The large two-story deck that took up a large portion of the home’s exterior was heavily damaged and considered compromised. The deck had been converted into an outdoor kitchen and dining area, and its condition made it difficult to reach certain areas to extinguish the fire, Rauso said.

The fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes. The owner and his son who were home at the time of the fire escaped with no injuries.

Stepney Fire Department in Monroe was called to the scene for additional manpower. A total of 30 firefighters responded and there were no firefighter injuries, Rauso said.

The home suffered heavy damage. The American Red Cross was called to assist the homeowners.

Fire crews cleared the scene at approximately 7:30 a.m.