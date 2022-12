TRUMBULL — The Board of Finance allocated $3.86 million in federal funding toward such projects as purchasing more cameras for the police department and upgrading video conference capabilities in town at its meeting this week.

The allocation is about $1.4 million less than the amount originally recommended by First Selectman Vicki Tesoro, and the matter still needs approval from the Town Council, which will meet to discuss it Monday at 7:30 p.m.

During meeting, the board voted to remove some projects from Tesoro's list, at least temporarily, including $1.1 million that was allocated toward installing artificial fields at Indian Ledge Park.

"This list, as we've amended, will move to the town council," said board Chair Lainie McHugh. "And a reminder that the town council will have a very similar discussion, including (being able to) put back in items that we've taken out and adjust as they see fit."

The meeting was part of a long process of deciding what to do with roughly $5.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds from the federal government. Trumbull was allocated roughly $10.5 million in ARPA funding to support its response to and recovery from the COVID-19 public health emergency.

So far, just over $5 million in ARPA funds have been spent, and another $5.4 million remains. Since September, the Board of Finance and Town Council have heard requests and suggestions about how to use the money from Tesoro, various department heads and the general public.

Tesoro has previously recommended a list of uses for the funds that amounts to about $5.2 million. This included, among other things, $138,655 to add audio/visual equipment to conference rooms to enable them to host video conferences, livestream meetings, and conduct hybrid meetings, and about $100,000 for new body cameras for the police department.

At its meeting, the finance board examined the list, with board members occasionally asking questions and recommending certain line items be adjusted.

One item getting a lot of attention was the roughly $1.1 million for the artificial field at Indian Ledge Park. That funding would have covered roughly half of the field's estimated cost, with the remainder to be funded through the town's 5-year capital plan.

Tesoro said a large number of Trumbull residents who commented on the possible uses for ARPA funding mentioned that they wanted some of it spent on the field.

"We represent our constituents," she said. "We let our constituents speak and they spoke."

But there are also concerns about the field.

"I’m not for more (artificial) turf fields," board member Scott Zimov said. "I’ve been doing a lot of reading on it and there’s a lot of non-contact injuries."

Fellow board member Marty Isaac said, while he appreciated that public interest in the fields is high, he wanted more information before allocating the money.

"It’s a lot of money," he said, adding he would like to see a "thorough field analysis."

McHugh agreed with leaving the money unallocated until everyone has an opportunity to further study the issue.

Ultimately, the board voted 6-0 to remove the turf field from the list.

Other changes included removing the allocation of $256,000 for premium pay for essential workers.

"Everyone on every list that ever worked during the pandemic deserves our praise, deserves our thanks, deserves our joyful thanksgiving," board member Michael Barker said. "But putting a dollar amount on that only gets us into the weed and only gets us to a place where we either undervalue that effort or we somehow leave someone out."

He suggested instead that the town "try to value them during the appropriate times, when their salaries are set."

The motion passed 6-0.

The board did make one recommendation to add funding — $150,000 for a town facilities study.