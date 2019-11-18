Trumbull father charged in machete assault

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Trumbull father charged in machete assault 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

An argument apparently over a locked iPad escalated into an assault charge Nov. 9.

According to reports, police received a 911 call of a violent domestic incident at 10:21 p.m. Saturday. The dispatcher overheared someone screaming that someone was holding a machete at someone’s throat.

Police arrived and learned that the incident had occured between Derek McBurnie, 54, and one of his adult children.

The victim told police that McBurnie had gotten angry over the password to an iPad, and had then pushed the victim by the neck, and grabbed the victim by the shirt, scratching hard enough to draw blood with his fingernails.

McBurnie then grabbed a machete and struck the victim in the neck with the flat part of the blade, police said.

McBurnie was charged with disorderly conduct and second-degree assault. Bond was set at $25,000 for court Nov. 12.