Trumbull eyes virtual town meetings, online streams

As health officials continue to warn people to avoid gathering in group to slow the spread of coronavirus, town officials are grappling with a problem: What if the law mandates a gathering?

Town boards and commissions, including the Town Council, Board of Health, Police Commission, EMS Commission, Board of Education and more are expected to continue their duties during the current health situation. But the state Freedom of Information law requires that such meetings be held in public. When town boards meet to conduct official business, the public must be allowed to attend.

“We have been talking to the FOI officials about what to do,” said First Selectman Vicki Tesoro. “We’ve talked about having virtual meetings, but that can be problematic.”

One solution, having the board gather and inviting the public to view the meeting via live stream, seemed like a potential compromise solution, Tesoro said.

“The Town Council Chamber is set up to live stream meetings, and people could submit their comments online to be read into the record,” she said.