TRUMBULL — It will be at least another year without retail sale of recreational pot in town, following a Wednesday vote by the Planning & Zoning Commission.

The commission voted unanimously to extend its moratorium on cannabis sales in town, which was originally passed in August 2021 and set to expire on Sept. 1. That vote came roughly a month after recreational marijuana use and possession became legal in Connecticut, on July 1, 2021.

However, recreational cannabis dispensaries are not expected to open until later this year.

Commission chair Fred Garrity, Jr., said one of the reasons he supported extending the moratorium was to allow time to further review the state’s policies.

“This is not Trumbull saying ‘not in my backyard,’” he said. “It’s Trumbull saying ‘Let’s read the law, understand the impact and how or what we may want to do, or not do in our regulations as we move forward.’”

The commission also received a letter supporting the extension from Trumbull Police Chief Michael Lombardo. In the letter — originally written to First Selectman Vicki Tesoro — Lombardo recommended that the town establish an ad hoc committee to study the idea of dispensary in Trumbull.

“The town will then be in a better position to properly plan for any future impact(s) and if there are any anticipated residual effects of a local dispensary,” the letter read.

During the P&Z meeting, Garrity asked the other commissioners if they had comments on the extension, and no one did, except for commission vice chairman Tony Silber who said simply “I agree with the extension.”

There were no public comments on the extension.