Trumbull election marked by 'a certain amount of confusion' over poll locations

TRUMBULL — The town’s election was marked not just by a resounding victory for incumbent First Selectman Vicki Tesoro, but also by confusion over voting locations and a glitch in the statewide election reporting system that caused trouble for Trumbull election officials.
On Wednesday, town election officials were able to officially confirm that Tesoro beat Republican challenger Mark Block, 5,977 to 4,420. Democrats took the whole top of the ticket, with Mary Markham beating Republican Katie Miller-Creagh for town clerk, 5,720 to 4,586, and Anthony Musto besting Republican Paul Lavoie for treasurer 5,547 to 4,737.