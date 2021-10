TRUMBULL — Two restaurants inspected in September through early October were ordered to be reinspected, for such violations as improper hand-washing facilities. But at least one of those spots has already been re-inspected and gotten a passing grade, and the other looks forward to doing so soon.

Between Sept. 10 and Oct. 1, the Trumbull Health Department inspected 13 food service establishments.

Both Ichiro Sushi and Hibachi Restaurant, at 900 White Plains Road, and L’Italia Pizza and Pasta, at 5065 Main St., were ordered to undergo re-inspection. Ichiro has already passed its followup check.

Restaurants — and other establishments that serve food — are scored on a 100-point scale. A restaurant must maintain a score of at least 80, and must not have one or more violations that are worth four points. These include holding food at the improper temperature, not having adequate hand-washing facilities and other problems.

Restaurants generally remain open pending reinspection.

Ichiro received a score of 83 at a Sept. 24 inspection, with two 4-point violations — for not providing accessible or convenient hand-washing facilities and for not keeping food at the proper temperature. It was re-inspected on Oct. 8, and received a score of 96, with no 4-point violations.

When reached by phone Monday, Ichiro manager Elaine Yang said she had no comment, other than saying that she and other restaurant staff planned to “keep things clean and follow guidelines.”

L’Italia Pizza and Pasta, in the Westfield Trumbull mall, was ordered to undergo re-inspection after scoring an 86 during its Sept. 17 inspection and receiving a 4-point violation for having a hand-washing sink blocked. Owner Lucas Perez said the problems have been fixed and they are awaiting a followup visit from the department.

Several restaurants that received four-point violations in the past month weren’t required to be re-inspected because they corrected their violations while the health department was on site. That sometimes happens when a facility has an easily correctable offense, such as improper concentration of sanitizing solution, said Quaisha Andrews, a sanitarian with the department.

No restaurant received a perfect score, but Charley’s Philly Steak, at the mall, received a score of 99.