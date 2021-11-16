TRUMBULL — The COVID-19 pandemic forced a lot of changes to school curricula throughout the region. In Trumbull, one such change was that the town’s prevention program, TPAUD couldn’t offer at least one of its key programs.
Every year, TPAUD presents D.A.R.E.’s keepin’ it REAL program to Trumbull’s fifth graders, said Kiersten Naumann, TPAUD program coordinator. Part of the national D.A.R.E. substance abuse prevention program, keepin’ it REAL teaches students in elementary and middle school about communication, peer pressure and other basic life skills.