Trumbull digital book borrowing soars, but what are they reading?

Trumbull residents are seeking to escape their current social quarantine through literature…sort of.

Digital downloads are up 250 percent since officials began recommending people stay home and avoid gathering in groups, according to Megan Norrell, the Trumbull library’s circulation coordinator.

“Our two most popular digital content programs are Overdrive and Hoopla, and in the last 10 days we’ve had 18,000 checkouts just with Overdrive alone,” Norrell said. “So it’s great to see that people are staying in, and looking for ways to keep themselves entertained while they’re home.”

A quick scan of the library’s records shows that the most popular choices are supermarket magazines, Norrell said.

“It’s the guilty pleasures that people are reading - Star, Us Weekly, Cosmo,” Norrell said. “It looks like people are just looking to tune out and escape, have a little fluff for a few minutes.”

When it comes to actual books, readers are still drawn to the lighter fiction, with Tara Westover’s “Educated: A Memoir” the only non-fiction work to crack the top 5.

“I read that, it’s an excellent read,” Norrell said about the 2018 best-seller that follows the author’s journey from a survivalist Mormon family to college graduate. “I definitely recommend it.”