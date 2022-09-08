Trumbull crossing guard has kept kids safe for 49 years Sep. 8, 2022 Updated: Sep. 8, 2022 11:45 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of3
Crossing guard Martha Kaechele is honored for her 49 years of service by First Selectman Vicki Tesoro, left, and Trumbull Police Chief Michael Lombardo at her post outside Jane Ryan School in Trumbull, Conn. on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.
Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
2 of3
Martha Kaechele guides students across Park Lane outside Jane Ryan School in Trumbull, Conn. on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Kaechele, 81, was honored in a small ceremony for her 49 years of service as a school crossing guard.
Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
3 of3
Crossing guard Martha Kaechele is honored for her 49 years of service by First Selectman Vicki Tesoro and Trumbull Police Chief Michael Lombardo at her post outside Jane Ryan School in Trumbull, Conn. on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.
Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
TRUMBULL — A group of well-wishers — including parents, kids, and the town’s police chief and first selectman — walked from Jane Ryan School to the corner where crossing guard Martha Kaechele stood sentry.
The approaching crowd was coming to congratulate Kaechele on starting her 49th year as a guard for the town of Trumbull.
Though she grew up in Michigan, Amanda Cuda is from Connecticut originally and moved here shortly after graduating from Michigan State University. She has worked for the Connecticut Post in a variety positions, including town reporter, features writer, TV columnist and health editor. She's a married mother of twins who loves reading, watching TV and rooting for the Michigan State Spartans.