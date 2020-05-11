Trumbull couple responds to town’s protective supplies need

Marshall and Barby Marcus recently made a donation of several hundred N95, KN95 and surgical masks to the town. Supplies on such equipment remain limited and the town’s first responders continue to use them on emergency calls.

Marshall is a member of the Economic and Community Development Commission and Trumbull’s Long Term Disaster Committee. The couple acquired the supplies via personal contacts.

Emergency Management Director Megan Murphy has said the town is using all possible sources to acquire masks, gloves, face shields and other supplies, but responders remain “in great need.”

Anyone with supplies, including N95 masks, surgical masks, homemade face masks, gloves and gowns can donate them by dropping them off outside of EMS headquarters on Middlebrooks Avenue or the Nichols Fire Department on Shelton Road, she said.