Trumbull coronavirus cases top 450, including at least five children

Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Trumbull coronavirus cases top 450, including at least five children 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

TRUMBULL — People in every age demographic have been diagnosed with COVID-19, including at least five Trumbull children, and 24 people in their 20s.

According to numbers from the town’s COVID-19 data page, five children younger than 10 years old have been confirmed with the virus. As of May 11, there have been 453 confirmed cases in town linked to 78 deaths.

Among Trumbull residents, 280 females and 171 males have been laboratory-confirmed with coronavirus. There were two cases with gender data not recorded.

Of the infections among children, the state Department of Public Health reported Sunday that there have been no reported state cases of an inflammatory illness linked to coronavirus that killed at least three children in New York.

Women older than 80 continue to have the highest rate of the virus by far, with 103 reported cases. Women between 70 and 79 have had 43 cases. Men older than 80 have seen 34 reported cases, with 21 confirmed cases in men between 70 and 79.

Of the fatal cases, just over 60 percent — 47 cases — have been people older than 80 and 24 percent — 19 cases — were between 70 and 79. People age 60 to 69 — six cases — and 50 to 59 — 2 cases— make up the rest of the fatalities.

The town’s two nursing homes, Maefair Health Care Center and St. Joseph’s Center, have reported 160 cases of COVID-19, 68 at Maefair and 92 at St. Joseph, according to the state Department of Public Health. The two facilities list 29 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths, and 17 more where the virus was listed as a probable cause. Trumbull’s assisted living facilities have had 42 confirmed COVID-19 cases, half of which were 21 of the facility’s 46 residents who had been confirmed with the virus.

On the positive side, 109 Trumbull residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered from the illness, with another 173 listed as recovering. There are five residents currently in the hospital with the virus and another 77 are actively ill.

Of those cases where a probable source of exposure could be identified, 42 people are health care workers. Close contact with someone confirmed to have COVID-19 accounted for another 49 cases, and 28 more believed they had been exposed at work in non-health related fields such as retail or customer service.

Finally, fever (94 cases), cough (75) and body aches (68) are the most common symptoms reported among those diagnosed with the virus. Loss of smell (53 cases), loss of taste (51) and chills (47) were also common complaints. Residents also reported joint pain, cramps and loss of appetite, but four of those diagnosed reported having no symptoms.