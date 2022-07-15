Trumbull committee to again explore alternate sites for senior, community center

TRUMBULL — After hearing continued concerns about building a new senior and community center on town-owned property at Hardy Lane, the community facilities building committee is asking officials to reexamine the possibilities of using other sites for the project.
During Wednesday’s meeting of the committee, chair Lori Hayes-O’Brien recommended that public works director George Estrada, parks and recreation director Dmitri Paris, and community and economic development director Rina Bakalar review some of the other sites that had been considered in the past, to determine their strengths and weaknesses.