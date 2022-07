Lisa Peters knows that sometimes, Fairfield County can feel like a bubble.

The Stratford resident (who previously lived in Trumbull), said it’s possible for people who live in the region — particularly teenagers — to believe that everyone lives like them and has the things that they take for granted. This can include such basic needs as safe, reliable housing.

That’s why she has been so committed to Friends of Appalachia, a Trumbull-based 501c3 charity that makes annual trips to help families in one of the five states of the Central Appalachian region of the United States.

The group is now in its 13th year and, on Saturday, a group of 34 volunteers left from the parking lot of Trumbull Congregational Church to travel to Kentucky to help five low-income families who need basic repairs on their homes. They will return July 17.

Not only is the trip designed to help those in need, but it also gives a reality check to local teens and adults who volunteer, Peters said.

“We want to sensitize youth and adults of Fairfield County that life is not all about Fairfield County,” said Peters, Friends of Appalachia president and one of its founding board members. “Being different is actually a blessing and some people need a helping hand.”

Group members — some of whom are as young as 14 — will help families with a variety of home repairs. These include roof repairs, painting, plumbing work, and at least one kitchen cabinet installation. Peters said one of the families the group is helping had a child with special needs who died recently, and the team has to work to remove a ramp that had been installed at the home.

The trips are coordinated with the help of the Appalachia Service Project, a Christian ministry based in Tennessee that coordinates more than 3,000 service projects a year, and works with more than 15,000 volunteers annually. In addition to connecting volunteers with those who need help, the program provides shelter for them during the week they are in town, usually at an area high school or community center, Peters said.

Multiple groups from Connecticut have worked with the Appalachia Service Project, including those in Ridgefield, Fairfield and at least one other group in Trumbull.

Peters said she initially got involved with the effort because her children were interested in volunteering and “this seemed like a really nice idea.”

She said she isn’t going on this trip, but her son, Kyle, 31, and daughter, Avery, 29, are going.

This is actually Friends of Appalachia’s first trip since 2019. The group had been scheduled to go on a trip in 2020, but it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as was last year’s trip.

Peters said Friends of Appalachia has become more than a service project for many of its volunteers — it’s become part of their lives.

“Once a freshman goes (on a trip), they’ll go all four years of high school,” she said. “College students will go all through college.”

Hanging onto volunteers after they graduate either high school or college can be tricky, Peters said, but some are able to stick with it into adulthood.

Some volunteers have started as adults and remain committed, including Katie Boland, a Trumbull High School government teacher. This is her third trip with Friends of Appalachia, as she’s previously been on missions to Tennessee and West Virginia. Boland is also a community outreach coordinator with the group.

She said community service has always been important to her, and she appreciates being able to make a difference in people’s lives.

“I think with all service trips we get much more than we actually give,” Boland said. “I think it’s important for students and adults to give back.”