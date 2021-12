The Trumbull Pop Warner Rangers Pee Wee cheer team placed 11th out of 17 teams in their division at the Pop Warner National Cheer & Dance Championships, which took place Dec. 6 through 8 in Florida.

The team competed in the Pee Wee Level 1 Medium Division. The team consists of fifth and sixth graders, some of whom have been competing in cheer for four years, and some who just started this year. This was all of the team members’ first time qualifying for the national competition.