Trumbull celebrates National PTA Reflections winner

Second grader at Daniels Farm Elementary School, Selah Simon is the winner of the National Award of Excellence in the category of Literature for her story JUBODY.

Selah Simon, second grader at Daniels Farm Elementary School, is the winner of the National Award of Excellence in the category of Literature for her story JUBODY that was submitted to the 2019-2020 PTA Reflections program, Look Within. She is the only winner in the primary grades division from Connecticut this year. Selah wrote this story about three kids who get sucked into a book and have to figure their way out of the book by figuring out a puzzle and in the process, look within to find what they need to improve themselves. It’s a concept that aligns with Selah’s interest in the body and the person.

Every year students across the country are invited to contribute submissions in the categories of dance choreography, film, musical composition, photography, visual arts, and literature to their local PTAs for the Reflections contest. First-place submissions in each category are then moved onto the state level for judging. Finally, first-place winners at the state level are advanced onto the national level.

National PTA received nearly 1,000 submissions from 40 State PTA Congresses this year, and through two rounds of reviews, Selah’s interpretation of the theme, creativity and technical skills rose to the top. Given the circumstances of COVID-19, in person celebrations will not be conducted this year. Her work will be on exhibit with National PTA through June 2021 at the U.S. Department of Education in Washington D.C