TRUMBULL — Taxes and education took center stage at Tuesday’s debate between first selectman candidates Vicki Tesoro, the incumbent Democrat, and Republican challenger Mark Block.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the town’s response to it also came up several times in response to questions about education and town spending, among others. The two will vie for the town’s top position in the municipal elections on Nov. 2.

Speaking before a socially distanced audience limited to 50 people, the first question from League of Women Voters moderator Carole Fanslow was about each candidate’s top priorities.

Block said crafting a fiscally responsible budget was his number one priority.

“I like to budget from the bottom up rather than from the top down,” he said. “I don’t want to see just another 3 or 4 percent added to our budget. I’d like our departments to come to us knowing they have nothing to start with and then proving what it is that they need. They will get everything they need and we will get a few things we want as well.”

Tesoro also cited budgeting, and said she typically goes through the document line by line. On a related note, she said taxes were her top priority.

“We again have a proven track record of success where we have had stable taxes since I have been in this office,” she said, adding that it’s her intent to keep it that way.

Tesoro and Block also both named economic development as a key interest moving forward, with both saying they hope to see Trumbull Center more fully developed.

When asked what they thought were the top challenges facing the Trumbull Public Schools, Tesoro opened her answer by saying that the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be a big issue, and she applauded teachers and other staff for continuing to serve students despite the obstacles the pandemic presented.

She also mentioned that infrastructure at the schools is a concern, and that she hoped to address that moving forward.

Block also mentioned both COVID and infrastructure in his response, pointing out that the pandemic had drawn attention to ventilation improvements needed at many schools.

Block also took the opportunity to veer into curriculum, seeming to make at least veiled references to the ongoing national debate about critical race theory. CRT is an academic framework through which to view systems of racism and oppression in America. Even though it is generally considered a college-level theory, not part of K-12 curriculum, it is used by conservatives as a blanket term to refer to school programs that encourage inclusion, diversity and equity.

Block said he’s “concerned about what our kids are listening to, about what our staff is bringing forward to them. I’d like to see our schools work with our students to teach them how to think critically rather than critically think.”

Tesoro in reply pointedly said that Trumbull’s school superintendent has said that CRT is not being taught in the school system.

“I’m not sure where you’re getting information on what’s being taught in our schools. I’m not hearing that,” Tesoro said.

Though mostly civil, the debate turned salty on a couple of occasions, mainly when Tesoro questioned Block’s statements of key numbers, particularly his claim that the town recently lost $750 million in tax revenue on the Westfield Trumbull Mall. Tesoro asked where the number came from.

“You have to get your dollars correct when you’re stating numbers like that because you don’t want to scare people,” Tesoro said.

Block corrected himself and said the town had lost $750,000 in revenue.

In his closing statement, Block stated claimed that “$5 million of federal stimulus moneys have been squandered without any tangible improvement to our community through capital improvements.”

In her own closing statement, Tesoro tersely promised to rebut that claim “in a letter to the editor.”

Though the event was to be broadcast live on Trumbull Community Television, technical difficulties delayed the livestream. Only the second half of the event ended up airing live on the outlet Tuesday night, though the debate was available in its entirety late Wednesday morning on the TCTV YouTube page.

TCTV updated viewers on the issue via its Facebook page Tuesday night.

“We’re having technical issues! We are so sorry!” one post read. “Working as quickly as we can to fix them. The debate will be edited tomorrow for viewing.”

But at least one resident found the problems frustrating. Jane France said she is from England. Though she and her family have lived in Trumbull 14 years, her husband recently got his citizenship and this is the first election in which he can vote.

“We all really wanted to learn what was being offered by each candidate but missed the first 40 minutes due to the Community TV issues,” France said, adding that she did plan to watch the full broadcast.