Trumbull cancels Memorial Day Parade

Images from Trumbull's 2019 Memorial Day Parade. Images from Trumbull's 2019 Memorial Day Parade. Photo: Contributed / Photo: Contributed / Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Trumbull cancels Memorial Day Parade 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

Town officials have officially canceled the 2020 Memorial Day Parade, scheduled for May 25. The parade was last canceled in 2016, when weather forecasts called for torrential rain and high winds.

This time the cancellation is due to coronavirus, which has shut down virtually all public gatherings since March. The town will conduct a memorial wreath-laying ceremony in the fall, provided it is safe to do so, said First Selectman Vicki Tesoro.

“The Trumbull Memorial Day Parade is an important way for the residents of Trumbull to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country,” Tesoro said. “Even though we must cancel this year’s parade, I look forward to properly honoring our fallen heroes, hopefully this fall.”