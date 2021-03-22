Skip to main content
Trumbull-based non-profit hopes to spread some sunshine

My Friend Abby founder Gillian Anderson, center, hopes to spread some sunshine with the help of a group of community volunteers.

Contributed

TRUMBULL — My Friend Abby, Inc., a local non-profit mental and emotional health and suicide prevention agency, has started a new fundraising campaign called Spreading Sunshine. Throughout the months of April and May, volunteers will be spreading sunshine by delivering a decorative burst of lawn signs for a donation of $25 or more.

“We are so excited about this new community-wide campaign that incorporates so many local volunteers,” said founder Gillian Anderson. “The delivery brings an element of surprise to the recipient, just in time for some spring cheer.”

All proceeds will benefit My Friend Abby, and help provide grants to youth and young adults who actively seek to create peer-to-peer connections to improve mental and emotional health.

A detailed note also explains the My Friend Abby mission and lets the recipient know who sent them the sunshine. My Friend Abby will deliver to Trumbull and Fairfield.

My Friend Abby’s mission is to help facilitate a cultural shift by inspiring peer-to-peer discussion, activism, and awareness. The group’s focus is on future preparation of mental health awareness for youth and young adults, through the promotion of self-help, social skills navigation, emotional freedom, and peer-to-peer outreach, as well as activism, compassion, and acceptance. For more information call 203-209-1726, or visit www.MyFriendAbby.org