Trumbull-based non-profit hopes to spread some sunshine

TRUMBULL — My Friend Abby, Inc., a local non-profit mental and emotional health and suicide prevention agency, has started a new fundraising campaign called Spreading Sunshine. Throughout the months of April and May, volunteers will be spreading sunshine by delivering a decorative burst of lawn signs for a donation of $25 or more.

“We are so excited about this new community-wide campaign that incorporates so many local volunteers,” said founder Gillian Anderson. “The delivery brings an element of surprise to the recipient, just in time for some spring cheer.”