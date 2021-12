TRUMBULL — Make-A-Wish Connecticut has announced several additions to its board of directors, including a new chair.

Tracey Yurko was named to head the board. Yurko is chief legal officer, corporate secretary and a partner at Westport-based Bridgewater Associates.

Prior to joining Bridgewater in 2012, Yurko practiced with the international law firms, Milbank, Tweed, Hadley & McCloy LLP, and Dewey & LeBoeuf LLP. Yurko has served on the Make-A-Wish Connecticut board since 2017.

“I am continually inspired by the lasting impact Make-A-Wish Connecticut has not only on wish children and their families, but also on those who experience the joy of giving and playing a role in the creation of hope for a child,” said Yurko in a news release. “I am honored to have been asked to lead this dynamic board, with directors possessing a diverse range of expertise and look forward to advancing the impact of the organization throughout the state.”

Yurko added she “could not be more proud to work alongside the chapter’s dedicated staff and volunteers on a shared commitment to creating life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.”

Other additions to the board are Regina Rush-Kittle of Rocky Hill and Alyssa Harvey Dawson of Stamford.

Rush-Kittle was recently nominated by New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker to be the city’s new chief administrative officer. She began her professional career in law enforcement with the state Department of Correction in 1983, then as a police officer in Middletown in 1985.

She was the first Black female officer on the Middletown police force and the first Black woman to be named sergeant, lieutenant and major with the state police, where she served for 30 years.

Rush-Kittle most recently served as deputy commissioner of the state Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security from 2019 to 2021.

Harvey Dawson is is a C-suite executive with more than 20 years of experience scaling growth and innovative companies across various industries and business segments. She is presently employed as the chief legal officer for Gusto, an HR software provider.

Before joining Gusto, Harvey Dawson was general counsel for Sidewalk Labs, an urban innovation organization focused on improving urban infrastructure through technological solutions.

“The idea that (Make-A-Wish) enables the most vulnerable among us to have hope, optimism and joy in the face of such difficult circumstances is incredibly inspiring,” Harvey Dawson said in a press release. “I have a young son and I would like for him to see resilience and to learn the power of giving. I am interested in applying my experience working for innovative, forward-looking companies to the nonprofit world.”