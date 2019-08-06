To mark its 50th anniversary, the Trumbull Youth Association (TYA) will present West Side Story in the Trumbull High School auditorium Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 8-11, with a special free senior citizen show on Wednesday, Aug. 7. Featured dancers are (front) Daniella Chuka and Ava Mancini; (back) Ali Karpowich and Erin Knapp. Purchase tickets at trumbullyouth.org.