Trumbull Youth Association presents ‘West Side Story’
Updated
To mark its 50th anniversary, the Trumbull Youth Association (TYA) will present West Side Story in the Trumbull High School auditorium Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 8-11, with a special free senior citizen show on Wednesday, Aug. 7. Featured dancers are (front) Daniella Chuka and Ava Mancini; (back) Ali Karpowich and Erin Knapp. Purchase tickets at trumbullyouth.org.
To mark its 50th anniversary, the Trumbull Youth Association (TYA) will present West Side Story in the Trumbull High School auditorium Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 8-11, with a special free senior citizen show
To mark its 50th anniversary, the Trumbull Youth Association (TYA) will present West Side Story in the Trumbull High School auditorium Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 8-11, with a special free senior citizen show on Wednesday, Aug. 7. Featured dancers are (front) Daniella Chuka and Ava Mancini; (back) Ali Karpowich and Erin Knapp. Purchase tickets at trumbullyouth.org.
To mark its 50th anniversary, the Trumbull Youth Association (TYA) will present West Side Story in the Trumbull High School auditorium Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 8-11, with a special free senior citizen show
To mark its 50th anniversary, the Trumbull Youth Association (TYA) will present West Side Story in the Trumbull High School auditorium Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 8-11, with a special free senior citizen show on Wednesday, Aug. 7. Purchase tickets at trumbullyouth.org.