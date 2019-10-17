Trumbull Volunteer Fire Company holds open house Oct. 20

The Trumbull Volunteer Fire Company will hold an open house on Sunday, Oct. 20, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at 860 White Plains Road. Parking will be in the 888 parking lot (medical building).

Learn fire prevention tips, explore the fire trucks, meet the emergency partners EMS and police, live firefighting demonstrations as wellas pick pumpkins from the pumpkin patch.

Lunch will be served by This N That Catering for purchase.