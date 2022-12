TRUMBULL — Indian Ledge Park may get its artificial turf field after all.

The Town Council voted Monday night to allocate $4.9 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to a variety of town projects, including road improvements and police body cameras. The council also voted to restore $700,000 of the $1.1 million the Board of Finance eliminated that was earmarked for construction of a playing field at Indian Ledge Park.

"Overall, what I think we did as a council was similar to what the Board of Finance did," Council Chair Ashley Gaudiano said. "We tried to address infrastructure needs, new and old, while also providing the support by way of social service programming for those individuals and organizations that were perhaps hardest hit by the pandemic, and still in need of additional support. We funded the requests for Public Safety from the police department, nursing department, and the health department."

The meeting was part of a long process of figuring out how to use $5.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds from the federal government. Trumbull was allocated roughly $10.5 million in ARPA funding to support its response to and recovery from the COVID-19 public health emergency.

So far, just over $5 million in ARPA funds have been spent, and another $5.4 million remains. First Selectman Vicki Tesoro said $483,709 remains unallocated.

"We had planned and discussed that we were going to leave a reserve a contingency amount," she said, adding that, once the projects are actually underway, they might end up costing more than anticipated. "We wanted to leave a cushion."

Since September, everyone from Tesoro to town department heads and the general public has had a chance to weigh in with ideas for projects that could use the money.

Tesoro previously recommended a list of uses for the funds that amounted to about $5.2 million. This included, among other things, $138,655 to add audio/visual equipment to conference rooms, and about $100,000 for new body cameras for the police department.

Last week, the Board of Finance met to discuss that list, and made a variety of changes to it. This included cutting a $70,000 allocation to help create a community theater in town and, perhaps most significantly, removing $1.1 million that was allocated toward installing artificial fields at Indian Ledge Park.

The board ultimately voted to allocate $3.86 million of the funds.

Gaudiano said the council made some changes to that recommendation, including adding back $35,000 for the community theater and $700,000 for the artificial turf field. Other changes made by the council including allocating an additional $300,000 for pavement preservation, in addition to the $500,000 already set aside for that project.

One of the conditions of the ARPA funds is that the money must be assigned to certain projects no later than Dec. 31, 2024 and it must be used by Dec. 31, 2026.

Gaudiano said, ultimately, the funds would "do a lot of good for the town," and that she appreciated everyone who took the time to contribute to the process.

"I want to thank all of the department heads, who put in an extraordinary amount of work to not only get us funding requests, but additional back up, and to answer the litany of questions that we have had over the last several months," Gaudiano said.