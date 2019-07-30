Trumbull Touchdown Club’ssummer gala brings fans together

The first play of Trumbull High School’s football season will likely include middle-aged moms and dads.

The Trumbull Eagles and the Trumbull Touchdown Club are gearing up for their summer gala: a festive gathering of the players’ families and friends to kick off the 2019 season. Proceeds from the event will support the Eagles as they take the field.

The gala will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 7 to 11 p.m. at Roberto’s Restaurant, 505 Main Street, Monroe. Tickets are $50 and include open bar. To register, email event chairs Monica Kelly at kellygogiants@charter.net or Heather Dayton at heatherdayton@sbcglobal.net.

“We’re hoping that the Trumbull football community, and indeed the wider community, will join together to help this key sports program,” said Marce Petroccio, head coach of the Trumbull Eagles. “Trumbull football gives an opportunity for players to grow in their athletic and leadership skills, and gives families, friends and neighbors the chance to come together as spectators. It’s the kind of program that enhances the whole town. The community’s support is truly appreciated.”

Like last year, the evening will include dinner, music featuring Marco the DJ, raffles and a variety of games and activities. Prizes will include tickets to professional sporting events, entertainment, and other items from local retailers and individual donors.

“We’ve been able to pin down some really exciting prizes this year,” said Kelly and Dayton. “We’ll have tickets to attractions like Mets and Yankees games, productions at the Westport Playhouse and the Adventure Park at the Discovery Museum, along with sports memorabilia and a variety of gifts, services, and baskets.”

Funds raised through the gala will go towards equipment and field improvements.

“As a coach, I’m privileged to see the strides these boys make as individuals and as teammates,” Petroccio said. “Many of them started in the elementary grades in flag football leagues. This game teaches them life lessons that will carry them into the future, on and off the field.”

Trumbull Touchdown Club is a non-profit volunteer organization established to provide support for the Trumbull High School Eagles football team. For updates and team news, follow Trumbull Eagles Football on Facebook and Twitter.