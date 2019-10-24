Trumbull TV, Trumbull Times announce candidate debate Oct. 30

First Selectman Vicki Tesoro and challenger Michael Herbst will meet in a televised debate from the Trumbull Community Television studio Wednesday, October 30. The debate will air at 7:30 p.m. on Trumbull Community TV - Charter Channel 194 and Frontier Vantage 6019.

Once again, the Trumbull Times will host, with editor Donald Eng asking questions submitted by Trumbull Times readers and members of the public. The League of Women Voters will serve as timekeepers and question screeners.

The debate will follow the same format as the previous five debates hosted by the Times and Trumbull Community TV. Candidates will have two-minute opening statements, and then will be asked a series of 10 questions. Each candidate will have two minutes to answer, and then the candidate that answered first will have one minute to rebut after the second candidate has answered. The candidates will alternate answering first.

After the candidates have finished answering their questions, each will deliver a two-minute closing statement.

Those wishing to submit questions for consideration in the debate should email them to deng@trumbulltimes.com. Questions should be open-ended and worded in a way that either candidate can answer since they will alternate between responding first and second. Readers may submit more than one question.