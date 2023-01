This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

TRUMBULL — Superintendent of Schools Martin Semmel knows that classifying a proposed Board of Education budget that includes a significant increase over the current one as "lean," might sound farfetched.

"I know some people will cough at this statement," Semmel said at Tuesday night's board meeting, at which he presented the proposed 2023-24 school budget.

His proposed education budget is for just under $122.4 million, about $6.4 million more than the current one. That shakes out to a roughly 5.5 percent increase.

But throughout his presentation, Semmel maintained that he and other education officials kept the numbers as low as possible.

"We’re really requesting very few new positions," he said. "Most of this increase is because of things I have very little control over."

Those things included contractual salary increases and rising health insurance costs, and utility and transportation costs.

Tuesday was the first of at least two workshops on the school budget. The second is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, with a possible third meeting scheduled for Jan. 17 if needed.

During Tuesday's meeting, Semmel gave a presentation on the budget proposal, explaining where some of the biggest increases were, and why he still classified it as "lean."

For one thing, last year Trumbull spent far less money per pupil than many other towns in its district reference group. A district reference group, or DRG, is a classification system in which districts that have public school students with similar socioeconomic status and need are grouped together.

Trumbull is in DRG B, which also includes communities such as Fairfield, Greenwich, Madison and Woodbridge.

Trumbull spent about $17,628 per pupil last year Semmel said, whereas the average for its DRG was $19,868.

"Clearly we are very efficient when compared to other districts," he said.

Semmel went on to discuss some of the staffing changes that would be part of next school year's budget.

He said, though four teaching positions were being added — one Trumbull High School teacher, one high school AgriScience teacher, one elementary school math teacher and one ELA middle school team leader — four positions were being taken away (three teaching positions at the elementary school level and an assistant technology position). Thus, Semmel said, there was a net zero increase for teaching positions.

Some other positions are being added, however, including two athletic trainers at the high school and one elementary school assistant principal.

But, in general, Semmel said, many of the increases in the budget are due to inflation. When Semmel first put a budget proposal online shortly before the holiday break, that document outlined some of those costs. For instance, health insurance costs are expected to rise by a maximum of 8 percent.

Transportation costs could rise by as much as 20 percent, but that's still up in the air. The district's current five-year contract expires on June 30. Six companies attended a pre-bid conference on Dec. 13, and bids are due back on Jan. 18.

Both Semmel and transportation manager Dawn Perkins were asked about whether a new provider could be found before the budget season is done, and Semmel said it's a possibility.

"I know that’s important to try to solidify a number," Semmel said about the transportation costs. "We are definitely hoping it’s going to be less than (the number currently) in the budget."

At the opening of Tuesday's meeting, board chair Lucinda Timpanelli emphasized the importance of the budgeting process.

"It is the Board of Ed’s responsibility to advocate for students, staff and programs, securing the resources necessary to maintain our admirable status so that all of our students have what they require to compete and excel," she said.