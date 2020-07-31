Trumbull Summer Concert Series schedule

The 2020 schedule for summer concerts held at the Town Hall gazebo will be held on Thursdays, from 7-8:30 p.m. Rain date is the Thursday of the same week, unless otherwise noted.

Concerts are presented by the Mallett Trust and are free.

Patrons are asked to sit 15 feet away from other groups. Restrooms are not available. Masks will be required if social distancing cannot be maintained. Bring your own blanket or lawn chair.

For more information, call 203-452-5060 or visit trumbull-ct.gov/recreation.

Aug. 4 — The Bernadettes, R&B/Funk

Aug. 11 — Bob Button Band, Big Band Music

Aug. 18 — Yesteryear, Oldies/DooWop (rain date Sept. 17)

Aug. 25 — Kathy Thompson Band, Rock/R&B

Sept. 1 — Big Deal Rock, ’60’s through today

Sept. 8 — Mass-Conn-Fusion, R&B/Motown (rain date Sept. 15)