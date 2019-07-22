Trumbull Sidewalk Committee celebrates 20th anniversary

The 20th anniversary of the formation of the Trumbull Sidewalk Committee and “Attitude Is Everything” Awards Program recently was celebrated at the home of former First Selectman Ken Halaby and his wife Linda.

First Selectman Vicki Tesoro who was in attendance thanked the Sidewalk Committee for their outstanding work in protecting the public health, safety and welfare by having spearheaded the installation of many miles of sidewalks throughout the Town. First Selectman Tesoro commended the Ken Halaby “Attitude Is Everything” Awards, one of which her daughter Melissa received 15 years ago. To Tesoro’s surprise, minutes after she spoke, Halaby presented her husband Tom the “Attitude” award in recognition of his 25 plus years of volunteer service to Trumbull through his leadership in the ACE Program and extensive support for youth activities.

While describing the origins of the Sidewalk Committee, Chairman Mary Ellen Lemay told attendees how, 20 years ago, she had wheeled her 1-year-old son into then First Selectman Halaby’s office to explain the safety hardships posed by the lack of sidewalks in town. On the spot, Halaby named her chairman of the yet-to-be-formed Sidewalk Committee and with the assistance of then Town Engineer Paul Kallmeyer, the project was underway.

Two additional recipients of the “Attitude” Award that afternoon were Planning and Zoning Commissioner Tony Chory and Board of Education Chairman Loretta Chory for their combined 56 years of volunteerism to the Town of Trumbull. In addition to his many years on P&Z, Tony had served as president of the Trumbull Land Trust which was formed to assist in the Town’s purchase of the Pequonnock Valley.

Halaby thanked Superintendent of Schools Dr. Gary Cialfi and ACE founder Dan Neumann for their support of the “Attitude Is Everything” Awards Program. Dr. Cialfi spoke about the merits of a positive attitude then surprised guests by announcing his upcoming retirement after serving the education community for 50 years.