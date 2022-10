TRUMBULL — After a COVID-induced hiatus, the Trumbull Rotary Wine and Beer Tasting is returning.

The event, which last happened in 2019, will take place Nov. 4 at Vazzy's Four Seasons, 337 Kenyon St., Stratford. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

All the proceeds from this year's event will go to the Trumbull Veterans and First Responders Center. The 5,500-square feet facility is slated to be built at the site of the town's former veterans center. That building was condemned in 2017 due to a failing foundation.

The new facility would serve as a meeting place and provide access to a variety of services and resources — including healthcare and workforce training — for the region’s 30,000 veterans. Its cost is estimated in the $3 million range, and the plan has been to fund it through fundraising and grant money.

The money from the wine and beer tasting will go toward furnishing two of the center's rooms.

The event will feature 12 distributors for wine and beer, plus a special tasting with a separate ticket for bourbon and chocolate pairings from Litchfield Distillery and Castle Hill Chocolate.

Tickets to the event are $50 each and include an entry gift, tastings from a dozen vendors and an assortment of finger foods.

The Rotary is also looking for raffle prizes and auction items for the event. Those wishing to donate can email trumbullrotaryevents@gmail.com.

The evening of the tasting, patrons can honor a veteran with the Scrolling Wall of Honor, which will feature photos of veterans submitted by family and friends and will scroll throughout the evening.

For information and sponsorship opportunities, visit trumbull-rotary-shop.herokuapp.com/.