Trumbull Rotary hosts 19th annual Sunset Run

Mimi Voccola, 4, of Trumbull, runs to her mom Jenniffer to show her the ribbon she got in the Kids Fun Run during the Sunset Run at Twin Brooks Park in Trumbull, Conn., on Thursday July 27, 2019. The annual Rotary Club of Trumbull fundraiser includes a kids fun run, 5k run, and one mile health walk as well as games, facepainting, pizza, watermelon, music and more.

Rotarians are a volunteer-minded people, according to John Coleman, who co-chairs the Sunset Run committee. In fact, at the July 26 run, Coleman was reminded of the spirit of volunteering that runs through the Trumbull Rotary.

“Our course marshals didn’t show up, and we needed to six volunteers to stand and direct runners around the course,” Coleman said. “We needed six volunteers and we had them within five minutes, and that’s generally the way it goes.”

The 19th Annual Sunset Run at Twin Brooks Park attracted a field of about 270 runners for the 5K race, plus another 70 participants for the children’s fun run and the 1-mile health walk. Coleman said the event raised just under $7,000, though most of that was immediately given back in the form of food and activities the night of the run.

“The Sunset Run is unique, because unlike the annual carnival or wine tasting fundraisers, this is more of a community event,” he said. “It’s a great night for people to come out, and it’s one of the only evening runs in the area.”

The Trumbull Rotary is composed of about 70 members, and it meets Friday mornings at the library. The club funds college scholarships at the town high schools, distributes dictionaries to every third-grade student in Trumbull, hosts an annual senior citizens picnic, and condcuts an annual leaf cleanup, among other acvities. In addition, the club also distributes funds to numerous school and community organizations and agencies, Coleman said.

“Our motto is ‘service above self,’ and the people who come to Rotary tend to really take this motto to heart,” Coleman said. “Whenever they see a need, the reaction is, ‘I can help.”