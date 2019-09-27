Trumbull Rotary backs teen mural project

The Trumbull Rotary Club will join numerous community organizations for a public unveiling of teen murals in Bridgeport’s Wheeler Park. The event, from 3-5 p.m., is intended to give local students a chance to express their views about gun violence in their communities and to express their hopes for a safer world.

“Each mural represents the concerns and realities of the everyday people who live in Bridgeport,” said painter Jahmane West. “The overall concept of each mural is uplifting and directly addresses the challenge of bringing awareness to gun violence.”

The murals are collectively known as Aim Higher Together United Against Gun Violence. Organizerrs said the artwork “engages Bridgeport youth in creating art that visually addresses the impact of guns in their lives and empowers them to join other powerful youth activists in calling for change.”

Bridgeport youth artists from two local community programs, Neighborhood Studios and C.H.A.M.P., worked over the summer to create public murals that will be mounted in Wheeler Park adjacent to City Hall in Bridgeport. These murals will be exhibited around the state with the next appearance scheduled at UConn Stamford. The project was guided by regional artists and educators.

At the event in addition to unveiling the mural, teens will speak about their work and their personal experiences. There will be a live demonstration by Swords into Plowshares (a non-profit that turns guns into garden tools) of guns being melted using a portable forge, and a body painter. Music will be provided by DJ Groove Seven, and free food and drink donated by Funchal Restaurant.

“Our number one goal is to empower these teens by giving them the structured time to discover their voices around the issue of gun violence, and to have a creative platform to express those voices. The feeling of agency in one’s own community can change everything for a young person,” said painter Darcy Hicks, who helped guide the muralists.

Mary Himes, co-founder and executive director of the Unload Foundation and the wife of U.S. Rep. Jim Himes, encouraged young people to get involved in advocating for policy change.

“In this time when young people are leading efforts to demand policy changes regarding climate change and gun violence - I’m thinking of Greta Thunberg, David Hogg and March for Our Lives - we want to lift up and celebrate the youth right here in Bridgeport who also want to speak up,” Himes said.